Another warm and humid day is expected across middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. We will see a few showers and storms develop this afternoon so be sure to have the umbrella at the ready today. While there is no severe threat for today, any thunderstorm could still bring some heavy rain along with it. Showers will fall apart tonight after sunset as lows drop to near 70.
As we start off the work week we'll have some more showers and storms to watch for pretty much every day. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Our temperatures will get back into the upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday with some hit or miss showers and storms. By Friday and Saturday we'll make another run at 90 but not everyone will get there as more showers and storms move through the area.
