Showers and storms will be likely today, so make a "Plan B" to be inside this Father's Day. Some isolate storms could be strong, producing heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts. The rain should exit to the east by this evening. Rain and clouds today will keep us cooler than yesterday. Highs will only be in the mid-to-upper 80s. 

This is the start of a wet pattern ahead. Next week will bring many days of rain and storms. Expect off and on showers and a few isolated storms on Monday. 

Tuesday will be the wettest day of the 7-day forecast, as a cold front moves through Middle Tennessee. Rain tapers off by late Wednesday into late next week before another round of rain returns by next weekend. Temperature-wise, we'll continue to hover in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

