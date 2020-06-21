Showers and storms will be likely today, so make a "Plan B" to be inside this Father's Day. Some isolate storms could be strong, producing heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts. The rain should exit to the east by this evening. Rain and clouds today will keep us cooler than yesterday. Highs will only be in the mid-to-upper 80s.
This is the start of a wet pattern ahead. Next week will bring many days of rain and storms. Expect off and on showers and a few isolated storms on Monday.
Tuesday will be the wettest day of the 7-day forecast, as a cold front moves through Middle Tennessee. Rain tapers off by late Wednesday into late next week before another round of rain returns by next weekend. Temperature-wise, we'll continue to hover in the mid-to-upper 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.