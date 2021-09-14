We've had to dodge a few heavy showers so far this Tuesday afternoon. But as the sun gets ready to set on this September day we'll see the bulk of those showers begin to fizzle out. I can't rule out a leftover shower overnight as lows drop to near 70.
Scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two on Wednesday as a cold front pushes in from our northwest, and we get some tropical moisture from the remnants of Nicholas. We do not have a wide spread flooding threat on Wednesday but could still see some good heavier downpours during the day. It will also be a cooler day with highs in the lower 80s. We'll need to watch for another shower or thunderstorm on Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the mid 80s. Neither one of these days look like total washouts, but we should keep the umbrella handy and keep an eye to the sky. A leftover shower will linger into Saturday and Sunday, but I'm still thinking plenty of dry time this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday stay in the mid 80s. Our pattern will stay unsettled into early next week with another pop-up shower or storm Monday and into Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.