It's been a picture perfect Saturday across the board, and we have a nice evening on deck as well. Expect more clouds to return overnight, but things stay dry with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy for our Sunday with a late afternoon shower to keep an eye out for. However, most of our day should stay dry with highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night we'll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms fire up. A storm or two could become strong Sunday night southwest of Nashville. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday and into our Tuesday. Any of these storms could become strong to severe. Temperartures early next week will hover around 80 before a mid week cool down.
I wouldn't be surprised to see a few showers Wednesday morning, but those should clear out by the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will fall into the lower 70s. Sunshine wins our for the day on Thursday and then temperatures continue their tumble into the 60s Friday and Saturday.
