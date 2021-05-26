4WARN Forecast: Showers and storms return to Middle Tennessee today

We peaked at 93 degrees on Tuesday and thankfully today's highs won't be quite as hot, but still warm.
We return to the upper 80's this afternoon.
Also, rain finally makes a return today.
Scattered showers and storms will work through the area during the early to mid afternoon.
Rain chances remain elevated through Friday as a cold front swings through the area.
Rain chances diminish as the front moves through Friday night and that will set us up with an awesome Memorial Day weekend.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday look incredible with ample sun, low humidity and comfortable 80's.
Rain will try and make a comeback starting on Tuesday.
