Our dry stretch across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is going to come to an end this week as showers and storms are expected to return. However, the remainder of our Monday is looking dry a hot with temperatures pushing back near 90 for the afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy and humid with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.
A few more clouds will mix in tomorrow, and we'll need to keep an eye out for a pop-up shower in the afternoon. It won't be anything to wash out our day, but the dry streak will come to an end for some. Highs tomorrow will fall into the mid and upper 80s. As we head into mid-week, we'll be keeping a close eye on what will be left over of Tropical Storm Nicholas. There is still some uncertainty regarding the exact track Nicholas will take, but we should be ready for scattered showers and storms to return on Wednesday and Thursday. That rain will cool things off into the lower and mid 80s. A couple of showers will then linger into our Friday with highs in the mid 80s. The weekend does not look like a washout, but I also can't rule out another pop up shower or storm in the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday.
