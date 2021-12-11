A quick cold blast takes hold, only to be replaced by more above average warmth.

Tonight will turn clear and cold.  Lows will be just below freezing.

Sunday will be a beautiful day, albeit cool.  Count on a lot of sunshine and very little wind.  Highs will be in the low 50s.

Early next week, temperatures will gradually moderate.  By mid week, highs will near 70 degrees.

Late in the week, showers return, likely affecting a part of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.  A few thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, too.

At this point in time, no severe weather is expected.

 

