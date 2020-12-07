A much colder start for the week. Temperatures are sitting in the 20s and 30s. A few snow flurries are possible far east of Nashville through midday. Underneath a mostly cloudy and chilly temps will hold in the low to mid-40s, even upper 30s on the Plateau.
Cold air remains through tonight with lows in the 20s. Tuesday afternoon be a touch warmer in the upper 40s.
A warming trend takes shape Wednesday through Friday as highs soar into the 60s. Lows in the 30s and 40s.
The next chance of rain will move in late Friday and Saturday, with colder temperatures pushing back in. By Sunday, highs will only reach 50 degrees in Nashville.
