Warmer the next two days followed by a sharp cool down for the middle of the week.
This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will turn chilly -- in the mid 40s.
Tuesday will turn even warmer with a light southwest breeze. Clouds return during the afternoon. Count on highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night, a few rain showers will push through along a cold front. Sharply colder air will move in behind that front.
Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, but the wind chill will be in the upper 20s. Wednesday afternoon will stay chilly with highs only in the 50s.
Widespread frost is likely Wednesday night. The coldest valleys will dip to or even below freezing by Thursday morning. Protect sensitive plants in advance.
Friday will be dry before more rain moves in on Saturday. Sunday will turn partly cloudy and pleasant.
