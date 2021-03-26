4WARN Weather Alert: Strong-severe thunderstorms are likely Saturday, mainly after dark.
This afternoon will be sunny & mild with a high around 70.
Showers and isolated storms will move in from the south early tomorrow. They will remain in the area, off and on, through the afternoon. Stronger storms will develop Saturday evening and overnight, potentially producing damaging wind, hail, flooding, and/or isolated tornadoes.
Sunday will turn breezy and cooler as the sky brightens gradually.
Expect pleasant weather Monday and Tuesday before more storms return Wednesday.
