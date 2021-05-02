Have that umbrella handy this evening as light showers move back into our area from the south. I wouldn't even be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder into the early part of tonight. But later tonight and into our Monday morning we can expect more showers and thunderstorms to develop. Any storm could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds and hail being our main threats.
Things should quiet down Monday afternoon as temperatures top off in the lower and mid 80s for the day. However, we'll still need to watch for a pop up thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Another round of showers and storms fires up Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Once again, any of these storms could pack a good punch with them. A third round of showers and strong to severe storms is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. This round looks to have more of a kick to it, but be weather ready for the next couple of days.
A shower lingers into early Wednesday, but we'll dry out and get some sunshine back in the afternoon. It will be a much cooler day with highs struggling to break out of the 60s. We'll stay locked in the 60s on Thursday and Friday before we get back into the 70s on Saturday. Our next round of rain gets here on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.
