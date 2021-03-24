4WARN Weather Alert in effect: a significant severe weather outbreak is possible on Thursday.
This afternoon will remain partly cloudy and warm with highs in the 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms will move in from the south early Thursday. Expect some heavy downpours with these, but severe weather is unlikely.
Thursday afternoon and evening, strong-severe thunderstorms will develop. Some could contain large hail, damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and ultimately produce flooding. Be prepared to cancel plans. Stay tuned to News4 for frequent updates. Download the News4 app. Secure loose objects in the yard. Clear storm drains on and near your property.
Friday's weather will be much more pleasant with sunshine and a high of 72.
Saturday, more showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop, especially along and south of I-40. After rain and storms late Saturday night, drier weather develops Sunday into Monday.
