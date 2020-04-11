 

4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Sunday for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.

The weekend starts off with a frost/freeze threat and ends with a storm risk.

A Frost Advisory for much of Middle Tennessee and a Freeze Warning for the Plateau is in effect until 8:00 A.M. Temperatures start off at or below freezing for many, but then warm up to the upper 60s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.  

Easter Sunday will be wet with strong to severe thunderstorms possible. The storms will most likely be in the afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including damaging wind, large hail, flooding and isolated tornadoes. Temperatures remain in the upper 60s. 

We will dry out for the beginning of next week. Cooler air will return with highs near 60 Monday. Tuesday will be in the mid 50s. Both days will carry a slight chance for a shower.

Expect lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

 

