4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for this afternoon & evening for the potential for flash flooding, brief damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue north of I-40 this afternoon. A new batch of rain and storms will move in from the west and impact all of Middle Tennessee this evening. The storm threat will exit Nashville by 9 pm. It'll be done in the Mid State and southern Kentucky by midnight.
Tuesday will be mild, but dry. Lows will be around 50 with highs in the 60s.
Colder air moves in Tuesday night to set the stage for a brief period of light rain to mix with and change to light snow Wednesday afternoon. No accumulation is expected at this time.
Thursday will be dry, but cold. Friday will be slightly milder and dry again. More rain moves in late Saturday lingering into at least the first part of Sunday.
