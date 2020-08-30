Gloomy and muggy day for Middle Tennessee.
Later this afternoon another wave of showers and storms will move in from the west.
Heavier bouts of rain could lead to localized flooding so be on the lookout for that today.
Our weather pattern remains active for a lot of the upcoming week.
Numerous rounds of rain are expected Monday through Friday but there will be dry times each day. Rainfall amounts through the next 7 days range from 1-4 inches.
On Friday, a front will try and clear the area which looks to set us up for a dry Labor Day weekend.
Looking way ahead, Labor Day week could bring us a little taste of fall with temperatures several degrees below averages.
