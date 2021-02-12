Patches of Freezing Drizzle and Freezing Fog will be around for the first few hours of our Friday.
Slick spots are possible on untreated roads, secondary roads, bridges and overpasses. Factor in extra time to arrive to reach your destination this morning and pay attention to the road.
As temperatures rise above freezing by late morning, conditions are expected to improve.
Over the next 7 days, potentially 3 more rounds of wintry weather is expected for the Mid State. One Saturday, another Monday/Tuesday and again on Wednesday/Thursday.
Saturday - Light rain and snow will start mixing in by mid-morning. Rain/snow will taper off during the afternoon.
The favored areas for precipitation will be south of I-40 and east of I-65.
Sunday, Valentine's Day, will be cloudy and cold with highs only in the 20's/30's.
Monday - The second round of wintry weather will begin to move into the area during the afternoon. Rain, snow and ice are all possible with this system as it works through. Highs will struggle to get out of the 20's.
Our third round of wintry weather takes shape and moves in late in the day Wednesday. Right now, temperatures look to hover above freezing in portions of the state so this could end up being primarily a cold rain event for most. Confidence on precipitation-type and location is still to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.