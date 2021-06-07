4WARN Forecast: Several days of rain expected this week

We're gearing up for a wet week here in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Isolated to numerous showers and storms are expected every day this week.
It won't rain all day or in every location, but showers are possible basically anywhere at any time over the next several days.
Rainfall totals range from about an inch to 3 inches over the course of the week which, thankfully, won't give us much of a concern for flooding.
Also, the overall severe threat is low through this week.
There could be a few isolated stronger storms here and there but widespread severe is not looking to be an issue.
Temperatures won't move a lot this week either.
Each morning will be very muggy in the 60's with each afternoon topping out in the mid to low 80's.
This pattern looks to break down at the start of next week.
