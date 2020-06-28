As we move into the new work week, Monday will likely be the day with the least amount of rain.
Tuesday through Saturday (July 4th) scattered showers and storms will be around each afternoon.
Wednesday and Thursday look to be the rainiest days across the next week.
Rainfall amounts will range from 2-5 inches through next weekend.
So, if you need some water for the lawn there's a good chance you'll get it this week.
