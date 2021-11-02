** FROST ADVISORY is in effect tonight for the Cumberland Plateau.
The season's first frost and freeze are expected for most of the Midstate this week.
This afternoon will turn partly cloudy, but stay cool. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Clouds return late tonight. Temperatures will tumble to their lowest point since last spring -- 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the Cumberland Plateau for tonight. All areas along the TN/KY line are vulnerable to frost or even freezing temperatures overnight.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and even chillier than Tuesday, with some rain showers over southern Middle Tennessee. Count on highs around 50.
Thursday morning will begin with widespread light frost. Freezing conditions will be possible along and north of I-40 especially. The afternoon will be brighter, but still chilly, in the low-mid 50s.
The frost and freeze threat will continue into the weekend, during the mornings. Afternoon temperatures will gradually moderate under full sunshine. By Monday of next week, highs will be near 70 degrees.
