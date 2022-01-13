A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Saturday & Sunday for another potentially significant snowfall in Middle Tennessee.
Tonight some clearing and turning cold, as temperatures tumble to freezing.
Friday will be a good day to get errands done. Expect highs in the mid 40s with variable cloud cover.
Late Friday night or early Saturday, the first bands of moisture will move in with our weekend storm system. They'll arrive from the northwest in the form of light snow, sleet, and rain. A slippery spot or two will be possible over southwest Kentucky Saturday morning. However, temperatures will climb above freezing so roads will turn just wet, quickly.
Patchy occasional precipitation will continue Saturday afternoon. It will increase in coverage and intensity Saturday night as colder air invades. The changeover to snow may happen by mid Saturday evening in northwest Middle Tennessee (near Clarksville). The changeover to snow will happen in Nashville after midnight Saturday or very early Sunday morning. It will happen even later farther south and east.
At this point in time, snowfall accumulations look like they'll range from a couple inches to more than 8". For the time being, the greatest totals look most likely along I-40 and the Cumberland Plateau. Stay tuned for changes however, as we're still a few days out.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be chilly but dry with highs in the upper 30s.
Tuesday more sunshine expected with the high near 50.
Wednesday a few showers are likely with a cooler high in the mid 40s.
Thursday partly cloudy with a high in the mid 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.