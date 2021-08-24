After a blazing hot Tuesday, expect a near repeat on Wednesday.
Tonight, air conditioners will have to work extra hard. It'll remain very warm and humid. Lows will be in the low-mid 70s by sunrise.
Wednesday, count on lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 90s once again. The feels like temperature will crack 100 degrees in many communities, so please keep cool and stay hydrated.
Spotty showers and storms will develop on Thursday. With that, it won't turn quite as hot. Count on highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chance, 40%.
Expect more of the same through the weekend and into early next week. Rain chances will fluctuate between 30% and 50% Friday through next Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 90 through that period with overnight lows in the lowermost 70s.
