Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through midweek. A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Wednesday.
This evening, showers and thunderstorms will continue to slide eastward. Some will contain torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and brief gusty wind. It'll remain warm and very humid with lows by Tuesday morning in the low-mid 70s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will redevelop on Tuesday. Some will even be around during the morning. High, 89.
On Wednesday, more showers and thunderstorms are expected. Wednesday's weather pattern will make for our greatest chance for any strong-severe thunderstorms during the next seven days. A few of the storms on Wednesday have a reasonable chance of containing damaging wind gusts. That said, the overall severe threat on Wednesday is relatively low.
Thursday and Friday will be drier. Only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected then. A few more day-time heating induced pop-up showers and thunderstorms are expected over the 4th of July weekend (especially Sunday into Monday). Lows this weekend will be in the low 70s with highs in the low 90s.
