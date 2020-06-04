4WARN Weather Alert is in effect.  A few strong-severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and tonight.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop through the afternoon.  Damaging wind could accompany a few storms.  The storm threat will linger tonight, too.  It'll remain very humid this afternoon under a variably cloudy sky.  Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Tomorrow, a few showers will be likely early.  Then, the rain chance will diminish as the heat builds.  Highs will be around 90.

The hottest air of 2020 develops this weekend.  Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Saturday.  Sunday appears completely dry for the entire Mid State.  Both weekend days will begin around 70 degrees and warm into the low-mid 90s.  

Little change is expected Monday.  A few showers and thunderstorms from what's left of Tropical Depression Cristobal will move into the Mid State Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.