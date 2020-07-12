A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for today as strong-to-severe storms roll through the area.
Already starting the day off with some severe thunderstorm warnings and more are expected throughout the day. Storms will become more isolated throughout the afternoon and lasting until this evening. The tornado threat is very low. The main concerns will be damaging wind gusts, hail and localized flooding. We will also see a tremendous amount of lightning and thunder with these storms today.
Because of the rain, temperatures will stay cooler today- generally in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Rain should clear out late tonight, making way for a dry start to the week. Although drier, it's going to be much hotter. Highs will be escalating into the mid 90s this week with heat index values rising to the triple digits.
