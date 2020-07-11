Clouds will build in tonight, bringing in some rain and isolated storms during the overnight hours.
Storms will stick around through the evening Sunday. Some of these storms could be strong-to-severe with damaging wind gusts as the primary concern.
Aside from the rain, it will be hot. Temperatures will stay in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s.
Although next week will be much drier, it's going to be much hotter. Highs will be escalating into the mid and upper 90s with heat index values rising to near 105°. Lows will only be in the mid 70s.
