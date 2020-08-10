4WARN Weather Alert Tonight for some strong to severe thunderstorms. More Storms expected this week.
Tonight some evening thunderstorms mainly east of I-65. Strong winds will be the greatest threat with these storms. Low low to mid 70s.
Keep the umbrella nearby all week. More widespread rain is expected Tuesday through the weekend. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-2.5 inches across Middle Tennessee.
Highs all week long will stay warm and muggy with low 90s expected each day. The morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
