4WARN Weather Alert in effect due to the potential for strong-severe storms late this afternoon & early this evening.
Damaging wind and hail are the primary concerns with storms that move across the Mid State between 4pm and 8pm. Storms are mostly likely to reach Nashville between 5pm and 6pm.
Rain exits all areas quickly, by 11pm tonight.
Friday will be mostly sunny and cool for early May with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.
Saturday will turn mostly cloudy with light rain showers possible at anytime. Sunday will turn windy, warm, and humid with rain and thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening.
Monday and Tuesday, the weather will dry out before more rain showers arrive Wednesday into Thursday of next week.
