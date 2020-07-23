A few thunderstorms linger this evening, with many more expected on Friday.
This evening, a few strong thunderstorms are expected to push northeastward through Middle Tennessee. Brief gusty wind and torrential downpours are likely, with frequent lightning. After midnight, storms will diminish. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday. Storms will become more isolated in nature on Saturday. Even less storm coverage is likely for Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, as storm coverage decreases, afternoon temperatures will increase. Monday should be the hottest day in that stretch with a high of 97 degrees.
Scattered showers and storms will move through Tuesday of next week allowing for the slightest drop in humidity (especially for areas north of I-40) and a subtle lowering of temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.
