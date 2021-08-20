The trend of on and off rain continues for the beginning of the weekend then a drier pattern sets up.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms will continue through early evening. Showers will diminish this evening. Rain will diminish tonight, only to get going again on Saturday. Low tonight in the low 70s.
Some areas will even experience rain Saturday morning. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s.
Sunday, isolated storms will still likely develop, but they should be less widespread. With a little more sunshine than we've seen lately, highs should be in the lowermost 90s.
For the start and middle of next week, our weather will turn even hotter and be just as humid with only isolated showers and thundershowers during the afternoons and evenings. Monday through Wednesday, the heat index each afternoon will approach 100.
Then, Thursday and Friday, higher chances for spotty showers and storms will take over as highs return to around 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.