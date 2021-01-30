A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect starting Monday morning for the possibility of light snow showers.
Scattered showers will continue to work through Middle Tennessee tonight.
Winds will also breezy with gusts as high as 30-40mph.
Wind and rain will gradually wind down before sunrise Sunday.
A few lingering showers are likely for the first few hours Sunday morning but most should stay rain-free Sunday afternoon.
A quick round of light snow is expected before sunrise on Monday.
Accumulations look minor for most with the exception being on the Plateau where up to an inch could fall.
Monday afternoon through Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sunshine, clouds and highs in the 40's/50's.
Models are not in great agreement on timing right now but do show another round of rain at the end of week. We'll have a much better picture of what to expect as we move into next week.
