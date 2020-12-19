Rain will continue to move into Middle Tennessee tonight and for the first hours Sunday.
Rain will come to an end shortly after sunrise Sunday but clouds will stick around for a good chunk of the day.
Christmas week starts dry and pleasant with ample sunshine and slightly above average temperatures in the mid 50's.
A potent cold front will swing through the area Wednesday and Thursday.
Widespread rain will begin to invade the area Wednesday night, lasting through Thursday.
At this time, rain appears to be the main precipitation type but a few snow showers are possible with minor accumulations.
This front clears the area in time for a dry Christmas this year but temperatures will nose dive some 20--30 degrees from the start of the week. Santa will need extra layers when he visits Tennessee at the end of the week.
