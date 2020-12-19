Rain will continue to move into Middle Tennessee tonight and for the first hours Sunday. 

 
Rain will come to an end shortly after sunrise Sunday but clouds will stick around for a good chunk of the day. 
 
Christmas week starts dry and pleasant with ample sunshine and slightly above average temperatures in the mid 50's. 
 
A potent cold front will swing through the area Wednesday and Thursday. 
Widespread rain will begin to invade the area Wednesday night, lasting through Thursday. 
At this time, rain appears to be the main precipitation type but a few snow showers are possible with minor accumulations. 
 
This front clears the area in time for a dry Christmas this year but temperatures will nose dive some 20--30 degrees from the start of the week. Santa will need extra layers when he visits Tennessee at the end of the week. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.