4WARN Forecast: Scattered showers today; less rain the next few days

Scattered showers and the occasional rumble of thunder are in the forecast for Middle Tennessee today.
Rain chances will be highest in the southern half of the state today and Tuesday as a stalled front lingers near the TN/AL state line.
Rain chances fall off almost entirely for Wednesday before increasing again Thursday and Friday.
There are no signs of organized severe weather this week, thankfully.
Temperatures this week will range from the mid to upper 80's today and tomorrow to back to near 90° Wednesday through Friday.
As it stands right now, this weekend could get quite hot with mid to low 90's back in the forecast.
We'll see how the forecast evolves this week.
