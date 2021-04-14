4WARN Forecast: Scattered showers today; drier but cooler days ahead

Happy Wednesday Middle Tennessee!
We'll start the day dry with increasing clouds before rain moves in by mid to late morning.
Scattered to widespread showers will be around during the late morning and early afternoon today. Thankfully, strong, or severe storms are not expected today but an isolated weak storm is possible.
Showers fade away tonight and we'll be dry to end the week.
Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday along with cooler highs in the 60's.
The next few mornings will also be chilly with temperatures settling down into the 40's.
This weekend will be mainly dry with only a few isolated showers around on Saturday. I wouldn't change any outdoor plans but have a backup plan in case you get stuck under a brief shower.
Temperatures start to rebound back to near 70° next week.
