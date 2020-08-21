4WARN Forecast: Scattered showers to begin the weekend

Cloudier skies with much better rain chances expected across the area today.
Showers will begin to invade our area from the southeast moving northwestward through the morning and afternoon. Overall, the storm threat is very low today.
Rain and clouds will keep our temperatures in the mid to low 80's today.
Saturday looks like a repeat of Friday with scattered showers and storms back in the forecast.
Sunshine returns Sunday with more typical afternoon storms.
Highs return to near 90°.
The focus, next week, will be on two tropical systems moving into the Gulf of Mexico, eventually weakening and lingering into the southeastern portion of the country. Next week starts dry before tropical showers moves in by the end of the week.
7AM - CLOUDY - 70
9AM - CLOUDY - 74
NOON - SHOWERS - 80
3PM SHOWERS - 84
6PM - SHOWERS - 82
