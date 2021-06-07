Dan Thomas tells us how long the chance of rain will continue in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

Scattered showers & thunderstorms are likely all week, so keep an umbrella handy. Rain will be most prevalent during the afternoon and least likely during the mornings.

Rain chance this afternoon - 30-40%. However, it increases to 60-70% for Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday, the highest rain chance will be over southern Middle Tennessee. Saturday, the best chance for a shower/storm will be along and west of I-65.

Count on 1"-3" of rain in general for the Mid State through the end of the week, so you'll get a break from watering your lawn, flowers, or garden. The pollen will stay low too, which is another benefit.

While severe weather's not likely, a strong storm or two isn't out of the question any of the afternoons this week.

By Sunday into Monday, we'll finally see this unsettled pattern break down as sunshine and hotter weather take over.

 

