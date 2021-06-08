*** 4WARN Weather Alert continues for the risk for a couple damaging wind gusts this afternoon & this evening.
Keep an umbrella handy this afternoon and this evening, as more waves of showers and thunderstorms move through. Highs will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s with lots of mugginess.
Multiple rounds of showers are storms are likely Wednesday and Thursday. The highest chance for storms shifts south and east of Nashville on Friday. Temperatures then will recover into the mid 80s.
This weekend will turn very hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and very few showers/storms. Mainly dry weather will continue into Monday and Tuesday of next week, too.
