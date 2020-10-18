Cloudy afternoon for most today. 

Areas north of I-40 have also dealt with a large swath of rain. 
Look for rain to slowly migrate out of the area over the next few hours. 
 
We'll begin Monday with another chance for rain but mainly for areas in Northwest Tennessee. 
I don't believe Nashville-surrounding areas will see much rain Monday. 
 
High pressure takes control of our weather pattern Tuesday through Thursday. 
We'll see a lot more sunshine and warmer temperatures - mid to upper 70's/80's. 
 
It'll take a cold front on Friday to change our pattern up. 
Rain will accompany this front but looks to clear out going into Saturday. 
 
 

