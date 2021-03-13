It's been a soggy day for Middle Tennessee.
Off and on showers will continue through this evening.
On Sunday, showers will primarily be north of I-40 and gradually fading through the day.
Additionally, temperatures will range from the upper 40's/low 50's in the northern half of the state and in the 60's in the south.
Sunday night into Monday morning another line of showers and potentially a few strong or severe storms will race across the area. The most likely area for severe storms will be in the southwest.
We'll catch a brief break from rain on Tuesday before another round of showers and storms Wednesday.
We'll need to monitor Wednesday's storm potential closely.
