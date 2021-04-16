4WARN Forecast: Scattered showers and cool conditions expected this weekend

Happy Friday, Middle Tennessee!
It will be a dry, cloudy, and cool-for-April day for the Midstate.
Highs will once again run below average in the 60's this afternoon.
Overnight tonight scattered, light showers will move into the area and linger for the first few hours of Saturday.
By Saturday afternoon, most of the rain should be on the way out with just a few spotty sprinkles sticking around.
Sunday will be the driest day this weekend but not totally rain-free. There will likely be a few very isolated showers around during the afternoon. Most stay dry.
Temperatures this weekend continue to run cool in the 60's.
Much of next week looks dry with a slim chance for rain Tuesday night as a weak front slides through the area.
Afternoon highs continue to run below average in the 60's.
