Scattered showers will continue to roll into Middle Tennessee today, especially overnight tonight and through the day on Monday.
At times, heavy rainfall and a few isolated storms will roll through the Midstate.
Rainfall amounts will be highest for areas along the Tennessee/Kentucky state lines where up to 2-3" could fall.
Areas southward could see anywhere from a quarter inch to 1.5 inches.
We'll get a break from the rain Tuesday before another quick round of showers on Wednesday.
We're dry Thursday Friday before another chance for rain next weekend. There's still uncertainty on which day looks the wettest next weekend. We have plenty of time to watch and fine tune this portion of the forecast.
