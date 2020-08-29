After a very wet start to our weekend, we say goodbye to Laura... but a cold front will bring in a few more showers and storms this afternoon, followed by a wet pattern into next week.
Early morning rain exits early, but a cold front will move in during the afternoon from the north producing more rain and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe. Otherwise is will be partly cloudy and warm, high in the upper 80s.
Sunday through Thursday of next week there will remain a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows will be near 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.