While Sally brings drenching rain to parts of the southeast U.S., only a few showers are expected in Middle Tennessee, but cooler air will follow.
Tonight variable cloudy across Middle Tennessee with more clouds southeast. The chance or rain is possible in that area, lows in the 60s.
Tomorrow will be similar to today's weather. Expect a few more clouds with a few showers, mainly well east and southeast of Nashville. Late in the day, a northerly breeze will begin to increase. That breeze will usher in drier and cooler air. Many areas will fall into the 60s for temperatures by 9pm tomorrow evening.
Friday through the weekend expect weather more typical of mid autumn! Lows will be in the 40s in some spots to the east but most will be in the 50s. Highs in the 70s. Count on lots of sunshine, with a light breeze peaking on Friday, but continuing into Saturday and Sunday.
Monday through Wednesday still sunny but slowly warming each day back to the mid 80s for highs. Lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
