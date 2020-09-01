4WARN Weather Alert Tonight strong to severe thunderstorms are possible through this evening.
Off and on rain and thunderstorm over the next few days, some storms could be strong to severe through tonight and tomorrow. Drier for the holiday weekend.
Through this evening, showers and thunderstorms will expand across Middle Tennessee. Rain is likely in the Nashville area for the afternoon commute. Some storms will contain especially gusty wind, very heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s.
Storms will decrease in coverage tonight, as patchy fog forms. Expect low temperatures in the low-mid 70s.
Wednesday through early Friday partly sunny with scattered showers and storms are likely. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Drier weather will then take over the holiday weekend, with less humidity and more sunshine. Lows this weekend will be in the 60s, with highs in the 80s.
Isolated thunderstorms will return to Middle Tennessee as soon as Labor Day afternoon or that evening. Tuesday will likely bring a few isolated storms too.
