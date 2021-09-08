A line of showers and thunderstorms will settle down through the Mid State this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s before falling into the 70s behind the rain and associated cold front.
Much drier and cooler air will then take over for Thursday and Friday. Mornings will start in the 50s. The afternoons will only top off in the 70s and lowermost 80s.
Warmer weather will then develop this weekend. Then, it'll turn hot for the Titans game, with highs near 90.
Low 90s are likely on Monday. Temperatures will back off slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday as deeper moisture moves in, setting the stage for isolated showers and thunderstorms during both of those afternoons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.