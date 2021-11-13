Another shot of cool air has arrived in the mid-state but a nice warm-up isn't that far off! Tonight will be another chilly one with lows in the mid and lower 30s by tomorrow morning. We'll see clouds mix with sunshine on our Sunday and while I can't totally rule out a very isolated shower, most of us will see nothing for the day. It will be a cool Sunday with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. Plenty of sunshine will follow on our Monday with highs in the mid 50s.
Big changes are coming for our Tuesday with temperatures jumping back into the 70s for the day. We'll have a good deal of sunshine on our Tuesday as well. Expect clouds to slowly increase throughout our Wednesday, but the day stays dry for now with temperatures still in the 70s. A cold front moves through the mid-state on Thursday bringing us a few showers and dropping temperatures back in the 50s. The sun comes back on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 50s.
