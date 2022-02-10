After a warm-up on Friday, temperatures will tumble this weekend.
This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs near 60.
It'll just be cool Friday morning (as opposed to very cold), with lows around 40 as a southwest wind gets established. That breeze will drive temperatures into the mid-upper 60s Friday afternoon.
Friday night, there could be shower or two along an Arctic cold front that passes through the Mid State. A shower or even a flurry will linger into Saturday.
Sunday will bring another batch of clouds with another flurry or two possible.
Then, temperatures start their rebound. It'll warm from a high of 50 on Monday to near 70 by Wednesday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.