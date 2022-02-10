high temps 21022

After a warm-up on Friday, temperatures will tumble this weekend.

This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs near 60.

It'll just be cool Friday morning (as opposed to very cold), with lows around 40 as a southwest wind gets established.  That breeze will drive temperatures into the mid-upper 60s Friday afternoon.

Friday night, there could be shower or two along an Arctic cold front that passes through the Mid State.  A shower or even a flurry will linger into Saturday.

Sunday will bring another batch of clouds with another flurry or two possible.

Then, temperatures start their rebound.  It'll warm from a high of 50 on Monday to near 70 by Wednesday of next week.

