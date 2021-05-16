Early summer heat will filter into the forecast this week.
Today, we start off with some off and on light showers throughout the midstate. These sprinkles will hang around sporadically through the afternoon, mainly north of I-40. Otherwise mostly cloudy and warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
By Monday, the 80° temperatures return to the forecast and stick around every single day. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
A pop-up rain shower is possible Tuesday, but like today, it won't be a washout. Highs remain in the low 80s.
Wednesday through the end of the week will be much warmer. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with humidity levels on the rise. Looking ahead to our weekend we'll see plenty of sun both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the upper 80s... close to 90°!
