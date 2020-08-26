Isolated showers and thunderstorms through Thursday. Then, what's left of Hurricane Laura reaches the Mid State on Friday.
This afternoon and Thursday will be variably cloudy, hot, and humid with highs mainly in the 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop, but diminish quickly during the evening.
Friday will be cloudy and occasionally breezy. Showers and thunderstorms will develop. A couple of storms could become severe with damaging wind and/or isolated tornadoes. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Rain totals will be around 1".
Saturday, rain from Laura moves out early. Then, expect just typical daytime heating triggered showers and storms Sunday through Wednesday of next week with lows around 70 and highs in the upper 80s.
Laura was moving over the Gulf early Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.
