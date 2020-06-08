4WARN Forecast: Remnants of Cristobal

We'll have one more day of hot temperatures before a little relief on Tuesday.
Cristobal will slowly work up the Mississippi River Valley this week.
As the system moves northward it will bring widespread rainfall to states to our west.
Middle Tennessee will see very little impact from this system. Only a few periodic showers and gustier winds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cooler, less humid air is on the way at the end of the week with highs settling down into the 80's.
Rain chances look relatively low for next weekend at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.