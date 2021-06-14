We're expecting another hot and humid day across middle Tennessee with temperatures again stretching near if not into the 90s. It won't be quite as humid as the last couple of days, but we're still going to notice that muggy feeling through this evening. Tonight, will be mostly clear and less humid with temperatures down in the mid 60s by tomorrow morning.
Our Tuesday won't be as hot, or as humid, with temperatures staying in the mid 80s for the day. We'll have plenty of sunshine to go around Tuesday afternoon. The sunshine keeps on rolling Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the mid 80s once again. While we aren't expecting it to be very humid on Wednesday, by Thursday we'll notice that humid air making a comeback.
Tempeartures sneak back near, if not into, the 90s by Friday and it will be even more humid. While most of Friday afternoon looks dry, we'll need to keep an eye out for a late day shower. By the weekend we're watching for some more scattered showers and a passing thunderstorm with temperatures falling back into the 80s.
